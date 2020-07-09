OVP launches free ferry service between Mactan, Olango for frontliners, patients

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has recently launched additional free services for Cebuano frontliners and patients.

Vice President Leni Robredo, in a post on her official Facebook page, announced that free ferry services will be accommodating medical workers, frontliners, and patients traveling between the islands of Mactan and Olango.

Operations of the free ferry service are expected to start on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

The ferry’s ports of call are Hilton Wharf in Barangay Punta Engaño in mainland Mactan, and Sta. Rosa Port in Olango Island. It will run from 8 a.m. to 3:20 p.m., with a 20-minute interval.

Aside from free ferry services, the OVP has also provided free shuttle services for frontline workers in Cebu City, and deployed volunteers and additional healthcare workers to assist hospitals in the city.

Cebu is closely being monitored by officials from the national government due to spike in coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) cases, and overwhelmed hospitals. /bmjo