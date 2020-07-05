OVP to provide free shuttles to Cebu frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) will be rolling out free shuttles for frontliners and health care workers in Cebu City.

Vice President Leni Robredo, in a post on Facebook, announced that free rides under their office’s Bayahinan Sugbuanon would start tomorrow, Monday (July 6). The routes covered both the northern and southern ends of the city.

“The OVP Free Shuttle Service for Cebu health workers and frontliners will start tomorrow, July 6 (Monday), as part of #BayanihanSugbuanon, our office’s COVID-19 Response Operations in Cebu,” said Robredo.

“Our pilot run will have initial three routes, with two trips each for morning and afternoon… Our schedules and routes may be subject to adjustments, based on the needs that will be seen during our pilot run. Stay tuned for updates here on our official Facebook page and other social media platforms,” she added.

The Vice President earlier announced that she would be sending help to Cebu City in responding to the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) outbreak here that had infected close to 6,000 individuals already, and claimed the lives of at least 200.

Robredo has deployed a team of medical workers, and rallied volunteers to assist the city. /dbs