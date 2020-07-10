A hilarious take on some brands from a Bisaya point of view

Your senses play an imporant part when you travel. Whether you like to experience big things at a foreign country or just a laid-back trip at a beach in Bali. Our senses make up the whole experience when we travel.

As a homebody who enjoys traveling, I am always searching for small ways to make my trips feel more like home. And as much as I love to simply pack light, there are some must-haves for my own sense of well-being. And even though I travel often, my senses help me feel more at home when I see familiar things during my travel.

In this case, Charmaine Rodriguez-Kara was able to snap photos of familiar words and phrases that make up home during her trips. And we are loving every bit of her photos.

Note: We highly suggest that you understand the photos from a Bisaya point of view.

1. From a souvenir shop in Iceland.

The LGBTQ community would know this. TOPAS maybe a birthstone but in the gay linggo, it is the alternate bisaya word for SAPOT which means “not in a good mood.” Maybe the owner is always not in a good mood.

2. A money transfer company in Denmark.

This maybe too direct to the point, don’t you think? We’ll just leave it at that!

3. A Chocolate wafer at a convenience store in Sweden.

“KEX”, in the gay culture, is referred to as a cute boy or a guy you randomly met while walking down the park. Or it could be a guy you met while strolling along the mall clad in a formfitting shirt. In this photo, maybe this wafer is specifically meant for them, or the makers love KEX (haha). Whatever it’s worth, we sure do love a good Kex.

4. A cookbook

I don’t know about you, but in Filipino, “pokpok” literally means a hooker. Recipes might be good, but we’ll leave this one to your culinary imagination.

These are just some of the photos found in Charmaine’s Facebook Album, a collection she made for all her friends to enjoy as she shares a piece from her travels.

According to Kara, it all started when she flew to Israel and saw brands that represent certain Bisaya or Tagalog words.

Kara is the former spokesperson of Metropolitan Cebu Water District, a government-owned and -controlled corporation.

Since her husband is Israeli, she frequently visits the country, and takes pictures that somewhat represented a piece of home that everyone can relate to.

“When I realized that I have 10 funny brands, I compiled it in one album and posted it,” she said.

Apart from her visits in Israel, she also took photos of brands from the other countries she visited for the internet to see./bmjo

Click the link If you want to see more of her hilarious photos: Funny brands and signs (Bisaya ra’y makasabot)

