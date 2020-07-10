4 arrested in 6 hours by PDEA, PNP in Dumaguete City

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Four persons were arrested in six hours by the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) and the Negros Oriental Provincial Police Office (NOPPO) in consecutive buy-bust operations around Dumaguete City on Thursday, July 9, 2020.

Reports from PDEA-7 identified the suspects as Charlene E. Lañas, 41, from Barangay Cadawinonan; Carl A. Teves, 28, from Barangay Taclobo; Alvin P. Balbon, 38, from Barangay Daro, and Maria Riza E. Umbac, 30, from Barangay Camanjac.

All of the suspects were arrested in Barangay Taclobo. But they were arrested in different times.

Lañas was first arrested at around 12:50 p.m. in a pension house while Teves was later arrested at 5:50 p.m. Both Balbon and Umbac were arrested at around 6:11 p.m.

Pieces of suspected shabu in small sachets of transparent plastic amounting to a total of 8.3 grams worth at least P56,440, were confiscated from the four suspects.

According to PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar, Lañas, the first subject of the buy-bust operation was monitored for almost four weeks after receiving information about her illegal activities.

Albiar said that Lañas is able to dispose at least five to ten grams of suspected shabu every week.

She said Lañas’ way of distributing the illegal drugs was to book rooms in pension houses to be able to transact with customers.

The four suspects are currently detained in Dumaguete City Police station pending the filing of charges for violation of section 5 and 11 or selling and possession of illegal drugs under the Republic Act 9165 or the comprehensive dangerous drugs act. /bmjo