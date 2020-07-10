Border checkpoints, police patrols to continue even under MGCQ

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Police will continue to conduct checkpoints and do patrols even as Cebu Province shifts to modified general community quarantine (MGCQ) on Friday, July 10, 2020.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO), said in a phone interview on Friday afternoon that they will be doing these so that the public will continue to follow health protocols even after it has downgraded to a lighter MGCQ.

“Kailangan ‘yung disiplina ng tao at yung kooperasyon nila. Kase hindi pa tapos yung COVID. Hindi pa tapos ‘yung problema natin sa COVID,” said Mariano.

(We need people to be disciplined and we need their cooperation. Because COVID is not done yet. Out problem with COVID is not over.)

Cebu Province officially downgraded to MGCQ status at 12:01 a.m. on Friday.

Mariano said that police will be out to make sure that basic health protocols such as wearing facemasks and maintaining social distancing will be followed.

He said that there will be arrested to be done should the public will not be properly observing these protocols.

Governor Gwen Garcia is set to issue a new executive order for the guidelines of MGCQ.

According to Mariano, keeping the border checkpoints and continuing police patrol in an area is also the “best practice” that has helped lower the crime incidents in the cities and municipalities of Cebu province.

He also said that that they are also preparing for the opening of tourist spots in Cebu Province, adding that they are still be meeting with local governments to come up with security measures and other standards that will be followed once the tourists destinations accept visitors again. /bmjo