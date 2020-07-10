Why developing an ‘attitude of gratitude’ is a powerful tool to become happier

What is gratitude? When you head over to google, there are over 182 million search results and related articles for the meaning of gratitude.

Is it just simply an emotion to focus on what’s positive in our life? Or is it an attitude of being aware of and appreciative of the life that we are given to experience?

According to international bestselling mental strength author Amy Morin in her article for Forbes.com, developing an attitude of gratitude is one of the simplest ways to improve your satisfaction with life. That gratitude is a tool we can use each day in our life that is often overlooked, and believe it or not but research has proven some benefits that gratitude can transform our lives.

Gratitude can positively affect not just our emotions but also our personality, career success, mental health, and even make us happier. But this tool should also be practiced day by day until we have mastered the attitude of gratitude.

In this article, CDN Digital compiled five remarkable benefits of gratitude according to research and mental strength trainer Amy Morin.

Remember that it doesn’t ask for a big chunk of your time in a day and it doesn’t even cost you anything, but it’s worth the try.

1. Gratitude improves physical and psychological health

People who practice gratitude reported that they feel healthier than other people, according to a 2012 study published in Personality and Individual Differences. It was also found out that grateful people take care of their health more, exercise often and attend regular check-ups with doctors.

Grateful people experience fewer aches and feel less toxic emotions. Gratitude also reduces feelings of envy and resentment to frustration and regret.

2. Gratitude increases mental strength

For many years, research has shown that gratitude not only reduces stress, it can also play a major role in overcoming trauma.

In a 2006 study published in Behavior Research and Therapy, War Veterans with higher levels of gratitude experienced lower rates of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder.

While gratitude was also found as a major contributor to resilience in a 2003 study published in the Journal of Personality and Social Psychology after the terrorist attacks on September 11. Just being thankful for life, even during the worst times, fosters resilience.

3. Gratitude makes us more optimistic

How does gratitude help increase optimism? By using gratitude as a tool to improve life, we focus more on the good in life. When we perceive more good, we will also believe that our future has a greater potential for positive things.

In one study of keeping a weekly gratitude journal, participants showed at least a 5 percent increase in optimism. While in a different study of larger group, keeping a daily gratitude journal resulted in a 15 percent increase in optimism.

4. Gratitude can open doors to more relationships

By saying “thank you” you show good manners, and since you continuously show appreciation, it can help you win new friends and healthy relationships, this is according to a 2014 study published in Emotion.

The study also found that thanking a new friend or acquaintance makes them more likely to seek a continuous relationship.

Whether you thank a stranger for helping you cross the street or you sending a short thank-you message to a friend, recognizing other people’s contributions can lead to many new opportunities.

5. Gratitude can make you happier

The word gratitude is from the Latin word “gratia”, which means grace, graciousness, or even gratefulness. In positive psychology research, gratitude is strongly and consistently associated with greater happiness.

Robert A. Emmons, Ph.D., a leading gratitude researcher, has conducted multiple studies on the link between gratitude and well-being. His research confirms that gratitude effectively increases happiness and reduces depression.

Since gratitude makes us more optimistic, in turn, makes us happier, improves our health, and has been shown to increase our lifespan by as much as a few years.

Since gratitude makes us more optimistic, in turn, makes us happier, improves our health, and has been shown to increase our lifespan by as much as a few years.

/dbs