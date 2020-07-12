OVP expands free shuttle service outside of Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of the Vice President (OVP) has expanded the coverage of its free shuttle services for healthcare workers and frontliners in Cebu.

Vice President Leni Robredo, in a post on her official Facebook page, announced that they are opening routes in the cities of Talisay and Naga in the southern part of Cebu via the South Road Properties (SRP) and Mandaue City and Consolacion town in the north.

Free shuttle service operations in these areas will start on Monday, July 13, said Robredo.

“We have also expanded our initial three routes, to include stops in Talisay City and Consolacion, in our bid to cater to hospital workers and other frontliners who live in these areas but are working in other nearby cities,” Robredo said.

The Vice President also said that are also extending their operational hours in Cebu City “to ensure that these [rides] will be available for frontliners at the start or end of their shifts.”

“The changes we made were in response to the feedback and requests that we have received from our frontliners during the first week of our shuttle service. Our routes and schedules may still be adjusted in the coming days, based on the needs that will be seen on the ground,” she added.

The OVP has launched several free transportation services as part of its program to help Cebuanos, particularly those working and residing in Cebu City which remains under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ).

Public transports are prohibited in ECQ areas.

Aside from free bus services, Robredo also provided free ferry services for frontliners and patients who travel between Mactan Island and Olango Island while frontliers in Cebu City were offered free accommodation in dormitories./ dcb