Vice President Robredo offers more dorms for Cebu City frontliners

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Office of the Vice President (OVP) will be providing additional dormitories for the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) frontliners in Cebu City.

In a Facebook post, Vice President Leni Robredo said that Dorm 4 in Barangay Capitol Site would be for health workers, medical practitioners, and other frontliners soon.

This was in response to the success of the first three dormitories offered by the OVP on July 5, 2020 at Barangay Banilad in Cebu City, in Mandaue City, and Talisay City

Since there have been more requests for accommodations in Cebu City, where the major hospitals in the region are found, the OVP has decided to open another dormitory for them.

The dorm is near the Chong Hua Hospital, Vicente Sotto Medical Center, and Cebu Doctors Hospital.

For frontliners who wish to avail of this service, they can send the following details to [email protected], to 0998 591 7408 (Andrea), or by filling out this Google Form: https://forms.gle/ZZgN9Nb2b8W6nAHc8:

* Full name

* Gender

* Contact number

* Email address

* Current home address

* Emergency contact (name, contact details, and relationship to the applicant)

* Civil status

* Designation and hospital / organization where the applicant is working

* Schedule of shift

The OVP said the accommodation will be open in a first-come first-served basis as there is only a limited number of bed spaces to ensure social distancing and health safety./dbs