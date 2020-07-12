How to catch customer’s attention? Here’s how

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What’s the best way to catch your customer’s attention in selling basic goods?

Through entertainment, specifically, dancing!

Yes, you got that right.

This talented young lady from barangay Tejero, Cebu, did just that and posted it online for the world to see.

Meet, Patricia Kaye Cirujano, 23, performing artist and who is also selling goods in their area for the meantime due to the lockdown.

Cirujano’s family has started a small business during this pandemic selling, biko, palitaw, french fries among others.

And to make sure that her dancing skills are still there, she decided to make a video and try dancing while holding a tray full of goodies to entice customers to buy their products.

She posted the video last Wednesday, July 8, 2020.

“Just for fun, also my relatives challenge me to dance while selling by wearing boots and my apron. At the same to promote our small business,” said Cirujano.

Cirujano who started dancing as young as 6 years old said that dancing and performing had been helping her earn and help her family.

“Also lang pud pam pa good vibes despite naa tay gi face na struggle run hehe,” she added.

(It is also to spread good vibes despite the struggle that we are facing today.)

As of Sunday, July 12, the video has already garnered 746 reactions and has been viewed 12,000 times. /dbs