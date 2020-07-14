Cebu City starts second round of cash aid distribution to barangays

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Cebu City Government announced that it has started the distribution of its second tranche of cash aid for all barangays (villages) in the city.

In a press release, the city’s Public Information Office (PIO) quoted City Legal Officer and spokesperson Rey Gealon saying that each of the city’s 80 barangays is expected to receive P1 million of financial assistance.

“Ang maong financial assistance gastuhon alang sa pagkaon, tambal, vitamins, PPEs (personal protective equioment) ug masks basta may kalabutan sa atong pagpakigbatok sa COVID-19 (coronavirus disease 2019),” Gealon was quoted on saying.

(The said financial assistance will be spent for food, medicines, vitamins, PPEs and masks and anything needed to defend from COVID-19.)

The PIO’s statement said the funds used are sourced from the city’s 2020 annual budget, portions of which are allocated for barangay assistance.

The city government said the second wave of financial assistance will be on top of the support, both in kind and in cash, they extended to the villages as the city is placed under enhanced community quarantine (ECQ) due to the threat of COVID-19. /bmjo