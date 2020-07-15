Waterfront offers new colorful treat

Make your days be merry and filled with colors for the whole month of July with Waterfront Cebu’s latest delightful offer, Rainbow Connection, crafted by the hotel’s executive pastry chef Francis “Arjay” Oliveros.

Nowadays, with everything happening around us, it is sometimes challenging to find ways to be happy; however, this should not stop you from enjoying the little moments in life and creating wonderful memories with your loved ones.

For only PHP 650.00 net/order, you and your family can now bond over Chef Arjay’s rainbow-layered chiffon cake with whipped, baked cheesecake frosting and topped with delicious rainbow meringue rosettes —a simple treat that will surely bring out your smiles.

Get a taste of this heavenly offer by availing of the hotel’s pick-up service. Call (032) 232-6888 to place your orders one (1) day in advance. The hotel is open for pick-up from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. daily.

The “Rainbow Connection” promo is valid until July 31, 2020.

Waterfront Cebu City Hotel and Casino is one of the well-known landmarks in Cebu City and is the premiere venue for events and conventions in the country. The latest updates can be found at www.waterfronthotels.com.ph, www.facebook.com/WaterfrontCebu and @waterfrontcebu on Twitter and Instagram.