Donate, don’t sell convalescent plasma – DOH-7

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Individuals who have recovered from their infection could save the lives of those who remain sick of the coronavirus disease by making a donation of their convalescent plasma.

The use of Hybrid Therapeutic Plasma Exchange and Convalescent Plasma Therapy, which involves the removal of the bad plasma and its replacement with good plasma from donors, is currently being considered as a treatment to COVID-19.

The blood plasma of survivors is believed to contain antigens and antibodies that are needed to fight the rather new virus.

Because of this recent development, Dr. Jaime Bernadas, director of the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH-7) said that reports have reached their office about some COVID-19 survivors selling their plasma to those who still have the infection.

In Barangay Luz, for example, reports have circulated about the offer of a foreign national to pay P80,000 to a plasma donor.

While DOH-7 has already condemned said reports, Bernadas said that there is also a need to convince COVID-19 survivors to help save those who are still fighting for their lives.

He said that the presence of at least 4, 059 recoveries in Cebu City as of Tuesday, July 14, is expected to make a very big impact in the ongoing fight against the infection.

“Usa kini ka dako nga development karon sa syudad sa Sugbo ug sa tubuok Region 7. Available sa atong subnational blood center ang atong gitawag nga convalescent plasma,” said Bernadas.

(This is an important development in the city and in the entire region 7. We already have convalescent plasma available at our subnational blood center.)

DOH-7 is also conducting an intensified campaign to invite more COVID-19 survivors to donate their plasma.

“Ayaw ug dili ibaligya ang atong dugo labi na ang convalescent plasma,” he said.

(Never sell your blood especially your convalescent plasma.)

Those who would wish to avail of the free convalescent plasma from DOH-7 are advised to contact their subnational blood center that is located in Cebu City. As soon as arrangements are made, plasma bags will immediately be sent to the hospital where the patient, who in need of the donation, is admitted.

Bernadas is asking patients and their families to only trust blood plasmas coming from the DOH-7 blood center for their safety. / dcb