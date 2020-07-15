Police investigating case of body found in Pulangbato

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Police in Cebu City are working to solve the case of the killing of a man whose body was found in Sitio Lasgas, Upper Tanay in Barangay Pulangbato here early Wednesday morning, July 15, 2020.

The body was identified by the Talamban Police as Juanito Rabadon Bintilao, a resident of Barangay Pung-ol Sibugay.

So far, police have only accounts of witnesses living near the crime scene.

According to witnesses, it was around 12 midnight when they heard four consecutive bursts of gunfire.

Police Staff Sergeant Gringo Muldez of the Talamban Police told CDN Digital that a silver van was also seen near the crime scene and fled towards the direction of the neighboring Barangay Guba. Witnesses didn’t see the license plates of the van.

Police are now looking at the possibility that those inside the silver van are the suspects behind the killing of Bintilao, who succumbed to four gunshot wounds in different parts of the body.

Police said investigation is going on as they try to find out the identities of the suspects and the motive of the crime. /bmjo