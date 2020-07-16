OVP to launch 7th dorm for frontliners in Cebu City

CEBU CITY, Philippines – The Office of the Vice President (OVP) will be launching its seventh dormitory to shelter frontliners working in Cebu City.

Vice President Leni Robredo, in a post on her official Facebook page, said their program’s new dormitory is located in Fuente Osmeña Circle.

“Our dorm is open for health workers, medical practitioners, and other frontliners involved in offering essential services amid the COVID-19 crisis,” Robredo said.

”Because we have limited space, in line with physical distancing and other safety measures, requests will be accommodated on a first come, first served basis,” she added.

Robredo’s office has implemented its own Bayanihan Sugbuanon program as means to extend help to medical workers, frontliners and patients in Cebu.

Aside from free dormitories, the Vice President also provided free shuttle services covering the cities of Cebu, Mandaue, Talisay, Naga, and the town of Consolacion, and free ferry services between the islands of mainland Mactan and Olango.

Cebu City has been recently placed under modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ). Under MECQ, public transportation is still paralyzed. /bmjo