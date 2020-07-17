Plea bargainer nabbed with P340K worth of illegal drugs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 38-year-old man who is out on probation due to a plea-bargaining arrangement is in trouble again.

This after he was arrested by operatives of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Agency in Central Visayas (PDEA-7) during a buy-bust operation along Gorordo Avenue here at around 7:15 p.m. on Thursday, July 16, 2020.

Lyndon B. Uy, a resident of Barangay Kamputhaw, is now detained at the PDEA-7 detention facility in Barangay Lahug while charges for violation of section 5 (selling of illegal drugs) of Republic Act 9165 (comprehensive dangerous drugs act) is being prepared to be filed against him.

A pack of suspected shabu with an estimated weight 50 grams, which is worth around P340,000, was found in his possession.

According to PDEA-7 spokesperson Leia Albiar, the suspect was put under one-week surveillance after they received information about his illegal activities.

Albiar said that their agents later found out that Uy was already arrested for illegal drugs in 2017 and was released following a plea-bargaining agreement in November 2019.

Based on the initial data gathered, Uy is able to dispose of at least 600 grams of suspected shabu per week around the area.

As of this posting, PDEA-7 agents are continuing their investigation of Uy. /bmjo