3 policemen, 3 detainees in Mandaue are COVID-19 positive

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Three policemen and three detainees from Police Station 5 of the Mandaue City Police Office (MCPO) have tested positive of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19)

This was announced by Police Colonel Jonathan Abella, MCPO chief, on Friday afternoon, June 19, 2020, around a week after the 11 policemen of the police station were subjected to swab testing when one detainee also tested positive of the virus.

Read more: Detainee with COVID-19 leads to Mandaue Police Station 5 lockdown

Police Station 5, which is located in Barangay Centro in Mandaue City, was put on lockdown since June 12. In the recent result of the swab testing, Abella said that three of his personnel and three other detainees had tested positive of the virus.

“The personnel and the detainees were already transferred to the isolation centers…We kept the station on lockdown for other personnel to finish their quarantine period,” said Abella.

Abella said that they were closely monitoring the stations and implemented strict protocols including the wearing of face masks and station disinfection twice a week.

As for the duties of the station, Abella said that personnel from other police stations in the city were still tasked to respond to calls for assistance within its area of responsibility.

Read: Abella: Other police units respond to calls for assistance within its AOR

Abella said that they were now waiting for the schedule of the rapid testing he has requested for all the personnel in the police stations under MCPO./dbs