Lapu-Lapu logs 60 new cases on July 17

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Lapu-Lapu City has recorded 60 new cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) on Friday, July 17, its mayor announced.

“Bati nga balita ang nadawat nato karong buntaga kay adunay 60 ka bag-ong kaso sa COVID-19 ang napuno sa atong syudad,” Mayor Junard “Ahong” Chan announced on Facebook.

(We have bad news this morning because we have 60 new cases of COVID-19 in the city.)

Based on Chan’s post, 12 of the city’s 60 new coronavirus patients came from Barangay Pusok.

Barangays Mactan and Basak each have seven new COVID-19 cases while Barangays Bankal, Gun-ob, and Pajo each reported six additional ones also.

The other villages in the city that have new COVID-19 cases are Barangays Agus with three; Canjulao, Buaya, Looc, and Subabasbas each with two; and one each in Barangays Babag, Calawisan, Ibo, Marigondon, and Poblacion.

Based on the latest data from the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), they have documented a total of 1,360 COVID-19 cases as of July 16. Of this number, 442 were recoveries and 56 were mortalities.

Lapu-Lapu City is currently under general community quarantine (GCQ). /dbs