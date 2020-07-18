Talisay City logs 2 deaths, 19 new COVID cases on July 17
CEBU CITY, Philippines — Two senior citizens were added to Talisay City’s list of COVID-related fatalities on Friday, July 17.
Its newest deaths were an 81-year-old female resident of Barangay Lawaan I and a 67-year-old male from Barangay Mohon.
The two died on July 14 and 17 respectively and ahead of the release of their swab test results, said an advisory from the City Public Information Office (PIO).
Both were admitted to the Vicente Sotto Memorial Medical Center (VSMMC), PIO said.
Also on July 17, Talisay City logged 19 new cases of the coronavirus disease bringing its total number of confirmed cases to 617 with seven new recoveries.
The city’s new cases came from Barangays Poblacion, San Roque, San Isidro, Cansojong, Tabunok, Lagtang, Pooc, Lawaan I, Lawaan 2, Lawaan 3, and Linao.
Its new cases included seven health care workers coming from Barangays Poblacion, Cansojong, Tabunok, Pooc, Lawaan 3, and San Roque. All of the seven were swabbed as a part of the routine testing for medical frontliners.
The patients from Barangays Poblacion, Pooc, Lawaan 3 and San Roque have remained asymptomatic since they tested positive for the infection.
