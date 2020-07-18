City Council to Labella: Release aid for PWDs

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Cebu City Council is urging Mayor Edgardo Labella to release the long-awaited financial assistance to persons with disability (PWDs) amid the modified enhanced community quarantine (MECQ).

The council officially approved the resolution of Councilor Alvin Dizon in a special session on July 17, 2020, after a month and a half being untackled in the council due to other pending agenda.

The PWDs have not received their financial assistance of P1,000 per month since the start of the community quarantine on March 28, 2020, or a total three and a half months.

This despite the city government already releasing the three-months worth of financial assistance to the senior citizens.

“Just like our senior citizens, our PWDs have also maintenance medicines and the prolonged lockdown even makes it more difficult for them to address their basic necessities such as food, water, medicines, among others,” said Dizon.

This time, the council is asking the mayor to release the financial assistance as the city remains under strict form of community quarantine.

“We respectfully remind the Executive Department to promptly release the much-needed financial assistance to our Persons with Disability (PWDs) for them to be able to address their most basic necessities such as food, water, medicines, at this difficult time of the COVID-19 pandemic,” said the City Council.

The council is now asking for the specific date when the PWD financial assistance will be released as well.

Mayor Labella already said that they were studying the system on how to distribute the PWD financial assistance after the issues surrounding the distribution of the senior citizens financial assistance last May 2020.

Labella said the distribution should not violate the MECQ protocols of no public gathering. /dbs