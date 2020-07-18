Xander Ford: ‘I am part of LGBTQ #bisexual’
MANILA, Philippines — Internet personality Xander Ford is bisexual.
He admitted being so through an Instagram Story post on Friday bearing this phrase an a rainbow emoji : “I am part of LGBTQ #bisexual.”
In a succeeding Instagram Story, Xander Ford was singing Elvis Presley’s “Can’t Help Falling In Love”. He captioned the post: “Thank you tanggap n’yo ako (Thank you for accepting me)”.
He likewise shared an Instagram post saying, “Being one of them is not a crime #bahaghari.”
Xander Ford, or Marlou Arizala in real life, is a former member of the boy group, Hasht5.
