Man killed in Naga City road mishap

CEBU CITY, Philippines — A 45-year-old man died in the hospital after he was hit by another vehicle while crossing along the highway of Barangay Central Poblacion, Naga City, Cebu at around 12 noon today, July 18, 2020.

Police staff Sergeant Dionicio Cabotaje, of Naga City Police Station identified the victim as Leonardo Exequel from Barangay West Poblacion of the town.

According to Cabotaje, Exequel was on board his Suzuki Smash motorcycle when he was hit by the Toyota Corolla Sedan heading to Cebu City, which was driven by Clint Baricuarto, 40, from Barangay South Poblacion, San Fernardo.

Cabotaje said that based on the initial investigation, Exequel was coming from the left side of the road and suddenly crossed to traverse the right lane.

The crossing may have been unexpected which failed Baricuarto to apply his vehicle’s brakes and ended up hitting the motorcycle of Exequel.

Cabotaje said that Exequel was dragged a few meters away from the area where he was hit and sustained serious injuries.

Exequel was immediately brought to the nearest hospital but dies a few minutes after he arrived.

As of this time, Cabotaje said that the investigators are still questioning Baricuarto to clarify details about the incident.

However, a reckless imprudence resulting in homicide case is being prepared to be filed against Baricuarto.

With this incident, Cabotaje urge the public to be on alert when traveling and to always be conscious of their surroundings to avoid possible accidents.

Read: Road mishap kills 2 in Dumanjug