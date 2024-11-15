Hiraya: Miss Universe Philippines Natcos

CEBU CITY, Philippines– A vision of what will become.

This is the story behind the grandiose national costume of Miss Universe Philippines Chelsea Manalo.

Hiraya, an ancient Tagalog word, translates to a deeper meaning of “sana” or “I hope” and “I wish.” This often relates to one’s aspirations and dreams—a way of manifesting thoughts into reality.

In this masterpiece crafted by Filipino designer Manny Halasan, Manalo is sure to make heads turn.

The costume is embellished in vibrant colors of gold and blue.

The inspiration behind the costume goes deeper than just what meets the eye. Hiraya speaks of the bond between the Philippines and Mexico, highlighting similar cultural practices and the deep devotion to religion shared by both nations.

The Islamic faith is represented by the traditional fabric of Inaul from the Province of Sultan Kudarat, alongside ornaments from Tongkaling in the Island of Mindanao. Meanwhile, the Catholic faith is honored through the image of Our Lady of Antipolo (Our Lady of Good Voyage).

The headpiece adds the finishing touch to this costume filled with historical pieces. The galleon symbol, significant to Philippine history, represents the role of trade and religious exploration in the nation’s past.

“Hiraya is a vision of what will become…. It is clear in your mind, and it speaks truthfully in your heart. It is a vision of what and how things are in the future. Believing in what was once a dream and aspiration, to being able to touch and live it into reality. Faith can navigate us through life. No matter what religion we believe in, if we pray for something, devote and give our faith, and work for it, in God’s perfect time everything is possible. Despite all the hardships, chaos, roadblocks, and redirection we go through, believe that there is hope and Divine guidance from a Higher Being,” read Manalo’s Instagram post.

As Manalo steps onto the international stage in her grand ensemble, she brings with her a piece of Filipino history, faith, and the spirit of hiraya.

Through this costume, she not only embodies her aspirations but also carries forward the dreams and shared history of her homeland.