PH women’s futsal team to host Asean Women’s Futsal Championships
Tournament will start on November 16 in Manila
CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Philippine Women’s Futsal Team is ready to take on the Southeast Asian squads as they host the ASEAN Women’s Futsal Championships 2024 at the Philsports Arena in Pasig City that will tip-off tomorrow, Saturday, November 16.
The team will face Myanmar at 7:00 PM in the two scheduled match in the opening day. The other match will have Indonesia and Thailand going at each other at 4 PM.
The 16-player team includes the lone Cebuana Claire Lubetania. The rest of the team is composed of Mykaella Abeto, Samantha Hughes, Kayla Santiago, Vrendelle Nuera, Cathrine Garversen, Princess Cristobas, Lanie Ortillo, Agot Danton, Jada Bicierro, Althea Rebosura, Hazel Lustan, Louraine Evangalista, Alisha del Campo, Isabella Bandoja, and Angelica Teves.
On Sunday, the Filipinas will face Thailand at 7 PM, while Myanmar faces Vietnam.
The Philippines’ last two matches will be against Vietnam on November 19 and Indonesia on November 20.
The host squad will be the underdogs as they face the FIFA Women’s Futsal world highly-ranked No. 6 Thailand, No. 11 Vietnam, No. 24 Indonesia, and No. 37 Myanmar, while the Philippines stands at the 59th spot in the FIFA rankings.
The team’s head coach will be Vic Hermans.
