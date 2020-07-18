Quincentennial committee unveils new design for Lapu shrine, museum

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The National Quincentennial Committee unveiled on Saturday, July 18 a proposed design for the Lapulapu Memorial Shrine and Museum.

The committee said that the new design in a poster promoting announcing a virtual press conference slated this July 21, 2020, would feature flagship projects in relation to the country’s 500th Quincentennial Celebration.

The body spearheads the quincentenary commemoration of the Victory at Mactan and the first circumnavigation of the world which will take place in 2021.

Lapu-Lapu City Mayor Junard ‘Ahong’ Chan welcomed the development and said that he looked forward to the completion of the museum.

“Usa kini sa makahatag og garbo natong mga Oponganon kay magsilbi kining bag-ong tourist destination sa tibuok Pilipinas nga pagabisitahon sa liboan ka mga langyaw o mga lokal nga gustong mobalik tanaw sa atong kasaysayan,” Chan said in a post on social media.

(This can bring pride to Oponganons as it can be poised to be a new tourist destination for the entire Philippines that can attract thousands of foreign or local tourists who want to see a glimpse of our history.)

According to the National Quincentennial Committee, more details of the project will be announced in the online press conference this Tuesday.

The government is planning for the establishment of a museum dedicated to the country’s first hero, Datu Lapulapu./dbs