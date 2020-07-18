7 out of 12 new COVID-19 cases in Talisay City are health workers

CEBU CITY, Philippines — More health workers are contracting the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) in Talisay City.

Seven out of the 12 new COVID-19 cases recorded in Talisay City today, July 18, are health workers from Barangays Cansojong, Tabunok, Bulacao, Pooc, and Lawaan 3.

Four of the health workers exhibited influenza-like symptoms including a 32-year-old female private hospital health worker from Barangay Cansojong, who was assigned in the COVID-19 ward.

She was swabbed on July 14, 2020, due to the symptoms, but she has quickly recovered and is now under quarantine.

Similarly, a 34-year-old male health worker from Barangay Tabunok was in close contact with COVID-19 patients and he exhibited symptoms of the disease prior to swabbing on July 11, 2020. He is currently recuperating in the hospital.

His colleagues, a 35-year-old female health worker from Barangay Tabunok is also admitted for influenza-like symptoms, and she continues to recuperate in the hospital.

The last symptomatic case from the health workers is a 33-year-old male from Barangay Bulacao who was admitted for influenza-like symptoms on July 8, 2020. He continues to recuperate from the disease

A 42-year-old female health worker, still from Barangay Tabunok but working in as a separate private hospital, was positive of the virus as well in a routine swabbing. She is currently quarantined but asymptomatic.

The two other health care workers, a 31-year-old female from Barangay Pooc and a 22-year-old female from Barangay Lawaan 3, were also positive of the virus in a routine swabbing but have remain asymptomatic.

Aside from the health workers, two individuals succumbed to the COVID-19 on July 14 to 15, 2020.

The 55-year-old woman from Barangay Tabunok and the 47-year-old man from Barangay Lawaan 2 both died of severe acute respiratory illness.

Two new mothers also contracted the virus including a 26-year-old woman from Barangay Dumlog and a 31-year-old woman from Barangay Poblacion.

The two women gave birth on July 14 and July 15, 2020, respectively, and both are still recuperating in the hospital.

The city’s last new case is a 52-year-old man from Barangay San Roque, who was admitted in a private hospital in Cebu City last July 15, 2020, for tremors and electrolyte imbalance. He has a history of heart and kidney diseases, but is currently stable.

According to the Department of Health, the city had 617 cases as of July 17, 2020. The state’s health agency is yet to provide an update on the total cases of the city as of 10:00 p.m. of July 18, 2020./dbs