Diño suggests ‘shame campaign’ for those ignoring COVID-19 crisis

MANILA, Philippines — Interior Undersecretary Martin Diño suggested on Saturday starting a “shame campaign” against those who would not take the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) seriously.

“If it has been found out that you are symptomatic or asymptomatic, your neighbor who you have been chatting with should know,” Diño said in Filipino in an interview over Radyo Singko on Friday.

He had been asked to comment about Oplan Kalinga, government’s program on transferring COVID-19 patients with mild or asymptomatic cases to isolation centers.

“So now, it may be right for us to have a shame campaign. This COVID is no longer a joke. Just imagine how many [cases] there are now. Let’s not let it grow,” Diño said.

He said he was disappointed at some infected people who would ignore the COVID-19 crisis.

“We can no longer just take baby steps in this problem. This will reach everyone’s doorstep if we neglect it. We who take precautions at home are sacrificing, but others can’t refrain from going out of their homes. They pay no attention to COVID. They are the ones spreading it,” he added.

Diño also dismissed the claim of some critics that Oplan Kalinga was like Oplan Tokhang, the Duterte administration’s anti-drug campaign, which is led by the Philippine National Police.

Under Oplan Kalinga, local government officials and city health officials would lead the transfer of COVID-19 patients from homes to quarantine centers, he said. / atm