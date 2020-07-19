Negros Or. cops conduct ambush simulation exercise

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Policemen of the Santa Catalina Police Station in Negros Oriental conducted a simulation exercise (SIMEX) this Sunday morning, July 19, 2020, on how to respond to a vehicular ambush during their call of duty.

The SIMEX was meant to teach and instill in the minds of their personnel how to respond in case a situation such as an ambush arise while they would be on duty, said Police Senior Master Sergeant Sherwin Sinag of the Santa Catalina Police Station.

The SIMEX was conducted along the highway of mountain Barangay Kabulakan where policemen were reacting to the scenario about criminals making an ambush on the moving vehicle of the police.

“Para pud ma enhance amoang capability ingkaso naay mga panghitabo nga ing’ato,” said Sinag.

(The SIMEX was also done to enhance the capability of the personnel in case there are situations like an ambush would happen.)

Although there has been no incident involving an ambush in the history of the Santa Catalina Police Station, Sinag said that they had always come up with exercises that would enhance the skills of their personnel and to keep them alert at all times.

Sinag said that although there was no history of ambush in their station, but it was not uncommon in the other neighboring towns in Negros Province.

