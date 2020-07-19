Tindak Kahayag gives more free bike vests in Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— More bikers in Lapu-Lapu City will now have a safe ride with the free reflective bike vests from “Tindak Kahayag.”

Tindak Kahayag was able to give out 100 free reflective bike vests during their second batch of distribution last Friday, July 17, 2020 along the highway in Barangay Ibo and in the public market in Barangay Poblacion, Lapu-Lapu City.

Andrea Xayide Gaurana and Apol Lopa the brains behind the project have already been able to distribute 193 free reflective bike vests for the biking community in Lapu-Lapu City.

Gaurana told CDN Digital that smiles and thank yous were the best things that every biker could give them in return.

“They would ignore at first. We have to shout na “libre ni” so by the time makadecide sila kay layo ila nasikad so we have to run to where they are,” said Gaurnana.

The project started early this month, wherein the Gaurana and Lopa started an online donation campaign to give these bikers these reflective bike vests to keep them safe on the street.

Gaurana also said that they will be doing a third batch of distribution within two weeks since they had to wait for the materials for the vests that they had to ship from out of town.

Tindak Kahayag is helping the biking community by handing out free reflective bike vests to bikers in Lapu-Lapu City. /dbs