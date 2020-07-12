‘Tindak Kahayag’: Free reflective vests for bikers in Lapu-Lapu

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Friends, who are biking enthusiasts, are making it safe for the biking community by giving free reflective bike vests.

Andrea Xayide Gaurana and Apol Lopa decided to make the same project that was spearheaded by Thumbie Remigio of the UP Mountaineers by distributing reflectorized sash along Commonwealth Avenue in Lapu-Lapu City.

“I shared the idea to a friend and fellow bike commuter Apol, and we both started the Tindak Kahayag here in Lapu-Lapu City,” said Gaurana.

This is when their project “Tindak Kahayag: Bike Commuter Visibility Project” came to be.

Tindak Kahayag knew that they could not do this project alone, so they started an online campaign to raise funds.

“One reflective vest will cost around Php70 and will also support the livelihood of a local tailor. Your Php70 will make one bike commuter stand out on the road for their safety. Donate today” posted Gaurana on one of her Facebook posts.

These ladies wanted to not just help the biking community, but also help a local seamstress who is a single mother of five.

Since they started their campaign last July 1, Tindak Kahayag was able to give out the first batch of the free reflective vests last July 10.

“We distributed the first batch last night, 93 vests. Ongoing production of the second batch for next week. We distributed the vests along MENZI intersection,” she added.

Tindak Kahayag plans to expand its distribution for the second batch to its neighboring city, Mandaue.

If you want to donate and be part of this project, you can contact Xayd Gau on Facebook.

Your P70 pesos can help ensure the safety of a biker. /dbs