Police ready for reopening of tourists spots in Cebu province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The policemen of Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) are now also preparing for the reopening of the tourist destinations in Cebu Province.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, director of CPPO, told reporters this Sunday afternoon, July 19, 2020, that the policemen in the cities and municipalities of Cebu Province were ready with the reopening to provide security and implement basic protocols to those who would be visiting the destinations.

Mariano said that the tourist police would be on standby and would be going around with Department of Tourism (DOT) personnel to check on the compliance of establishments on the required protocol for the reopening in each of the tourist destinations.

He said that the policemen in each of the areas with tourist destinations had also been attending seminars together with the DOT personnel to be able to understand their role.

The preparation for the reopening of the tourist destinations had been going smoothly especially in terms of the security side, said to Mariano.

With these developments, Mariano asks the public to cooperate with the law enforcers by following the imposed health protocols against COVID-19.

“As we balance yung ating economy sa panahon ngayong pandemic, wag natin kalimutan na may problema pa rin tayo sa COVID. So kailangan pa rin natin ng kooperasyon ng bawat isa na kailangan yung mga minumum health standards o protocols ay masusunod,” said Mariano.

(As we balance our economy in this time of the pandemic, we should not forget that we still have a COVID-19 problem. So we need to cooperate and follow the needed minimum health standards or protocols.)/dbs

