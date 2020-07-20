Cebu City breaches 8,000-mark in COVID cases

CEBU CITY, Philippines – Cebu City reached another milestone after its cases of the coronavirus disease breached the 8,000-mark on Sunday, July 19.

The latest COVID-19 case bulletin which the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7) released at 5 p.m. on Sunday showed that the city now has 8,072 confirmed cases of the infection.

However, statistics from DOH-7 showed that 55 percent or more than half of its recorded cases have already recovered from their sickness. The city’s recoveries already reached 4, 420.

Cebu City has had more recoveries than new cases of the infection in the last two weeks.

Experts credit the implementation of a strict lockdown in Cebu City for the decrease in the COVID-19 transmission rate here and in Cebu island.

On Sunday, Cebu City recorded 54 new case recoveries. But the city also logged 86 new cases of the infection and two more COVID-related fatalities on the same day bringing the city’s death toll to a total of 411. Its case fatality rate is now at 5.09 percent.

Cebu City that has a population of over 1 million was tagged as the epicenter of the virus’s outbreak in Central Visayas with approximately 59 percent of the region’s total confirmed COVID-19 cases.

DOH – 7 said that as of Sunday, a total of 13, 677 COVID-19 cases; 6, 139 recoveries; and 666 deaths were already recorded in the region. / dcb