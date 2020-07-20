Wonder why you are still single? Read on

CEBU CITY, Philippines— Why are you still single?

Oops, sorry. We didn’t mean to startle you with that question.

But have you come to think about answering that question?

Even after countless dates and many attempts in using dating apps, you are still, well, single.

You may not know it but maybe, just maybe you are a bit too hard on the dating game.

These may be the reasons:

Trust issues

Yup. The number one rule when getting into a relationship is give that person a chance to prove to you his worth. You have to trust them a little when they say they want you.

Standards are too high

Not all guys you see on the movies are like the guys you date in real life. Sorry, honey. It is okay to have standards when it comes to dating. But remember, don’t build it up too high that it becomes too hard for that person to reach. Yet even with high standards, many would still try and reach those standards. Once they do, don’t build another layer to make it even tougher.

Don’t want to be controlled

Being in a relationship does not mean that person can control all your actions (just some). But having a plus one will make you realize the not-so-good things you have been doing for a long time.

Too picky

Unknowingly, you are still single merely because you are too picky. One flaw does not define the entire person. Give the person a chance to showcase his or her positive side, from how he or she dresses, or the kind of job they are in.

Low self-esteem

You keep thinking you are not enough. Well, you are. Stop thinking that your date is better than you and he or she does not deserve you because you are just you. No. Be confident and don’t lose hope that someday you’ll have your own happy ending.

These are just some of the possible reasons why you are still single.

Now, don’t let these reasons stop you from welcoming a plus one in your life.

Start living in the moment and stop thinking of the what-ifs that is scaring the hell out of you. /bmjo

