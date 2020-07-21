DSWD given until end of July to distribute cash aid

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has until the end of the month to finish distributing the second tranche of cash aid for poor families reeling from the pandemic.

Malacañang said it would hold the DSWD accountable to its earlier pronouncement that the distribution of the social amelioration funds will be completed by the end of July.

“The Palace will hold DSWD to that,” said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. “It’s really slow. The Palace finds the distribution of the second tranche slow.”