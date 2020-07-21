DSWD given until end of July to distribute cash aid
MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Social Welfare and Development (DSWD) has until the end of the month to finish distributing the second tranche of cash aid for poor families reeling from the pandemic.
Malacañang said it would hold the DSWD accountable to its earlier pronouncement that the distribution of the social amelioration funds will be completed by the end of July.
“The Palace will hold DSWD to that,” said presidential spokesperson Harry Roque. “It’s really slow. The Palace finds the distribution of the second tranche slow.”
Disclaimer: The comments uploaded on this site do not necessarily represent or reflect the views of management and owner of Cebudailynews. We reserve the right to exclude comments that we deem to be inconsistent with our editorial standards.