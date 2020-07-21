Unique painter from Camotes, Cebu uses art to raise funds for family

CEBU CITY, Philippines— No room for excuses.

This is what 21-year-old Eric Muaña bears in his mind as he paints artwork despite his disability so he can help raise funds for his family.

Muaña, from Cogon 1 in Barangay Esperanza, Camotes Island, Cebu, was born with no hands and just one good leg. But he didn’t let this stop him from continuing with his passion.

He told CDN Digital that his love for art and painting is now what keeps his family going during these trying times.

Muaña, who has been drawing since six years old, said that he always had a certain connection with art.

“It was when I turned 14 or 15 when I started painting, and it was just last May that I decided to sell my paintings to help pay for father’s hospital expenses,” he said.

Unfortunately, his father passed away last June 28, due to intestinal problems.

Even with his father’s passing, Muaña still continues to paint and sells his painting to pay for the remaining hospital bills and help with his family’s day-to-day expenses at home. He lives with his mom, a farmer, and some of his siblings.

“I sell my paintings from P700 to P3,000, depending on the sizes,” he said.

Muaña admits that his artworks, made using water-based paints, are still simple and basic.

But the work and dedication, not to mention his disability, makes each one special.

“I’m sorry my paintings aren’t perfect but I am working to make it better!” Muaña said in a post.

Interested with his artworks? You can message him on his Facebook page, Eric Muaña. /bmjo

