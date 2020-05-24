Who is Medellin artist behind viral Sto. Niño painting?

CEBU CITY, Philippines— What makes a painting come to life?

Is it the choice of color, the size, the subject, or the details?

This artist from Medellin, Cebu combined all those details and created a masterpiece with his own painting of the miraculous child Jesus, the Señor Santo Niño.

Michael Salve Yurag, 34, a seaman graduate who hails from Barangay Poblacion, Medellin, a northern Cebu town, opted to focus on arts rather than having a career as a seafarer.

“I chose to do art and tattooing rather than my career as a seafarer since I can do this to kill boredom and earn from it as well,” he said.

His passion for art started when he was still 13 years old with the influence of his uncle who taught him how to draw, and then he eventually fell in love with painting and art.

His usual medium is acrylic paint on canvas.

“I sell these sometimes if there are buyers depending on the size but nothing under P1,000 since I spend days in making the painting,” he added.

For the viral painting of the Santo Niño which was posted Sunday morning, May 24, 2020, by their municipality’s Facebook account, took him three days to finish the piece.

“I painted that last week and finished it in three days,” he said.

Yurag’s Santo Niño painting had a perfect debut on a Sunday. /dbs