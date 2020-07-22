Durano orders CEO’s admin division closed for disinfection

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Danao City Mayor Ramon Durano III has ordered the suspension of operations at the admin division of their City Engineering Office (CEO) this week for disinfection.

Office closure started on Tuesday, July 21, and will continue until Friday, July 24. The CEO’s admin division will resume operations on Monday, July 27, Durano said.

“Let’s all do our part in fighting Covid19. Together we heal us one,” the mayor said in an advisory that was posted on the city’s Facebook page on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Danao City logged five more cases of the coronavirus disease on Tuesday, July 21, bringing its total number of cases to 114. Of these, 87 remain as active cases while 18 others have already recovered from their infection. The city has also so far logged nine COVID-related deaths.

Durano is reminding city residents to always comply with health protocols that include the need to always wear face masks and observe social distancing when in public places to avoid from getting the infection.

“Kung adunay gipamati sama sa hilanat ilabi nga nga adunay kuyog nga ubo, sip-on, ubo, sakit sa tutonlan, pagpangapoy, TAWA DAYON SA COVID-19 HOTLINE,” Durano said.

(If you feel unwell or is experiencing fever, cough, colds, sore throat and body aches, do not hesitate to call the city’s COVID-19 hotline.)