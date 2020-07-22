DOST eyes virgin coco oil as potential COVID-19 cure

MANILA, Philippines — Many of the mild COVID-19 patients who were given virgin coconut oil (VCO) as part of a treatment trial have been sent home from the hospital, according to Secretary Fortunato dela Peña of the Department of Science and Technology (DOST).

Dela Peña said this was a “good indication,” but would need more participants to join the trial before the DOST comes to a conclusion on the matter.

He said that mild COVID-19 patients who had gone home should continue taking VCO for 28 days as part of the trial.

The trial is expected to include 90 patients—45 to get the VCO, and another 45 to serve as the control group, who would be given placebo for comparison.