224 new COVID-19 cases hike Central Visayas total to 14,431

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Central Visayas now has a total of 14,431 cases of the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) as the Department of Health in the region (DOH-7) reported 224 additional infections on Wednesday evening, July 22, 2020.

The 224 new cases include 87 from Cebu Province, 76 from Cebu City, 25 from Mandaue City, 32 from Lapu-Lapu City, 1 from Bohol, and one from Negros Oriental.

With the new cases added, Cebu province now has a total of 2,755 confirmed COVID-19 cases, of which 1,696 remain active. The province has a total of 911 recoveries, of which 68 were added on Wednesday.

Read: COVID-19 cases in PH climb to 72,269 ; 1,594 new infections recorded

Its total COVID-19 related deaths are at 148.

Cebu City remains to have the highest cumulative case count in the region at 8,377 and active cases of 3,267. The city also recorded 92 new recoveries, raising its count of recovered patients to 4,675.

Region-wide, the active cases of COVID-19 are now at 7,069, having recorded a total of 6,656 recoveries, of which 183 were added on Wednesday.

The region has also logged 706 total deaths, 435 of the number were from Cebu City.

The island province of Siquijor remains to have zero confirmed case of COVID-19. /bmjo