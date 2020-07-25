Sambag I residents to Labella: Treat our concerns objectively

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Residents of Barangay Sambag I, who are seeking investigation on the donated chickens that were reportedly sold at a discounted price, are asking Mayor Edgardo Labella to treat their concern objectively.

Marco Licinio “Bebot” Flores Gingoyon, who speaks on behalf of his neighbors, who like him also paid P120 for the dressed chicken, said that what they are raising before City Hall is a valid concern that requires the attention of city officials.

Gingoyon also acted as the signatory of the letter complaint addressed to the Office of the Ombudsman seeking formal investigation on the matter.

“Ang among reklamo tinood kini. Wala intawn mi kaila nga pulitiko. Walay nagpaluyo namo,” he said.

(Our complaint is legitimate. We are now backed by any politician. We are not getting any support from anyone.)

But instead of looking into their concerns, some people were sent to their barangay to ask about him and check on his political affiliation.

These individuals spoke to his neighbors, Gingoyon said.

Gingoyon, however, failed to name who may have sent these individuals to do a background check on him.

Councilor Eduardo Rama, Jr., one of the subjects of the Ombudsman complaint, has earlier said that the complaint against him was political and libelous.

In the letter-complaint that he signed, Gingoyon said that he and some of his neighbors paid P120 per piece of dressed chicken that they bought after the supplier told them that these were sold cheap because these came from Rama’s chicken business.

Gingoyon also expressed dismay on Lawyer Rey Gealon, the city’s spokesperson, who said that barangay chiefs and other beneficiaries of the donated chicken already executed an affidavit to refute their claims.

With the recent developments, Gingoyon said he and his neighbors feel that the sentiment which they raised to City Hall was not treated as a legitimate concern.

Contrary to perception, Gingoyon said that all they wanted was for Mayor Labella to investigate the matter objectively.

“Gihimo nilang pulitika, pero wala gyod nila tan-awa among reklamo. Unsa nalay mahitabo sa among reklamo? Nireklamo mi kay nakapalit mi og manok nga unta hinabang diay. Giilad mi. Gusto ra mi makahibaw sa tinood,” said Gingoyon.

(They treated it as a political issue without looking at the veracity of the complaint. What will happen to our concern? We filed a complaint because we bought chicken that was supposed to be distributed as [an] aid. We were tricked [into buying the chickens]. We want the truth.) / dcb