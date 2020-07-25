Deadline for motorcycle barriers extended
The government has extended until July 31 the deadline for motorcycle owners to install approved barriers for pillion riding.
“In effect, motorcycle riders were given three weeks grace period to comply with this requirement,” Joint Task Force COVID Shield chief Police Lt. Gen. Guillermo Eleazar said on Friday.
This is the second extension after the deadline was initially set on July 19 and was extended to July 26.
