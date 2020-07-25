DILG exec warns residents, who refuse swab test: You may be arrested

CEBU CITY, Philippines — Assistant Secretary Alexander Macario of the Department of Interior and Local Government (DILG) warns the residents who refuse to be swabbed during contact tracing.

Macario said that DILG Secretary Eduardo Año already made a statement that those who refuse to be swabbed may be arrested on site and be forced to undergo the swabbing.

This is because they can be considered as a threat to public heath if they refuse to be tested even if they have been traced as contacts to a positive or potential coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) patient.

Macario said that this was one of the challenges the barangays were facing in Cebu City because many households would refuse to undergo the swab test during the contact tracing.

The barangay chiefs complained that many of the residents would refuse to be tested for fear of proving positive for the virus.

“Actually meron diyan RA 11332, wherein they can be charged in court if they refuse to be swabbed. Secretary Año said we could swab them by force and arrest them on site if they would refuse to be swabbed,” said Macario.

The assistant secretary also encouraged the barangays to intensify information campaign that there would be no need to fear the swabbing process.

Intead, submitting to the swab test is a form of help to the city to prevent the further spread of the COVID-19.

For Macario, the only cure for COVID-19 as of now is to change the behavior of the people towards the preventive measures.

The measures such as testing, monitored movement, social distancing, and wearing masks may be limiting, but these are the best ways to stop the virus at the doorstep of the homes.

Macario urged the public to simply follow the mandate and allow to be swabbed if and when a contact tracer knocks on their door. /dbs