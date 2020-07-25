Chinese Consulate in Cebu extends help, donates ambulance

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu will be extending more aid to local and national governments here battling the coronavirus pandemic.

Chinese Consul General Jia Li on Friday, July 23, personally turned over a brand-new ambulance to the Department of Health in Central Visayas (DOH – 7), a press release from the Office of the Presidential Assistant to the Visayas (OPAV) said.

“The Consulate General of the People’s Republic of China in Cebu has donated a brand new, 16-seater ambulance to the Department of Health (DOH) in Central Visayas through the Office of the Presidential Assistant for the Visayas (OPAV),” portions of the statement read.

It also said that the Chinese Consulate here promised to donate another emergency rescue vehicle to the Cebu Provincial government.

“The Consulate had previously donated such rescue vehicle to the municipality of Oslob in Cebu and Bohol Provincial Government,” said OPAV.

“Earlier, the Consulate had turned over 7,292 bags of rice worth P3.5 million to OPAV and to the city and provincial governments of Cebu,” they added.

OPAV said the recent aid extended by the Chinese government ‘underscores the friendship between China and the Philippines, with Jia quoted on saying that both governments should work jointly in addressing the coronavirus disease 2019 (COVID-19) crisis.

“Both countries have been working to promote cooperation and exchanges in investment, trade, tourism, and culture,” they added. /dbs