DOH: COVID-19 cases in PH breach 80K mark

MANILA, Philippines — Coronavirus disease (COVID-19) cases in the country have breached the 80,000 mark on Sunday after the Department of Health (DOH) logged 2,110 additional cases.

The DOH said there are now 80,448 COVID-19 cases in the country, of which 52,406 are considered as active cases.

Further, the DOH recorded 382 new recoveries bringing the total number of recoveries in the country to 26,110 while the death toll is now at 1,932 after 39 patients succumbed to the disease.

The coronavirus disease outbreak first emerged in Wuhan City, in China’s Hubei Province in late December last year.

COVID-19 causes mild or moderate symptoms such as fever and cough for most people. However, older adults and people with underlying health issues may experience more serious illnesses including pneumonia and death.

/MUF