Cebu police chief orders investigation on rampant illegal cockfighting activities in province

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The chief of the Cebu Police Provincial Office (CPPO) wants an investigation on the rampant “tigbakay” or illegal cockfighting activities being organized in parts of the province despite being under quarantine restrictions due to the coronavirus crisis.

Police Colonel Roderick Mariano, chief of the Cebu provincial police, said he instructed investigators to go after the organizers who keep inviting individuals to these illegal cockfighting activities.

“Pinapaalam natin sa investigator on case kung sino yung pasimuno nito or nag-organize nito… We will be investigating kung sino pa yung nag-organize nito at isasama natin sa pag file ng kaso,” said Mariano.

(We’re letting the investigator on the case try to find out who organizes these… We will be investigating who organizes these and we will file charges against them.)

Over the weekend, Cebu police were able to arrest a total of 39 men who participated in “tigbakay” activities in the northern towns of Daanbantayan and Liloan.

Mariano also said that barangay officials will also be questioned to make sure that no one is tolerating the illegal activity.

Although Mariano said that the coordination between the barangays and Cebu police has been helpful in locating the areas where reports of the illegal activities are held, there may still be some who could have been using their authority and influence to organize these kinds of activities.

Mariano, meanwhile, continues to remind the public of the health protocols to follow to help end this pandemic.

“Lage natin sinasabi sa kanila na bawal ang gatherings, bawal ang illegal gambling of any forms. Wala talaga tayong magagawa kundi kasohan sila at hulihin ng hulihin,” said Mariano.

(We keep reming them that gatherings and illegal gambling of any form are prohibited. We have no choice but to charge those caught and continue to arrest violators.) /bmjo