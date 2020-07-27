Surigao del Sur Rep. Johnny Pimentel tests positive for COVID-19

MANILA, Philippines — Surigao del Sur 2nd District Representative Johnny Pimentel has tested positive for the coronavirus disease.

Pimentel said he is now in isolation after receiving the results of his swab test conducted in Congress on Sunday.

“Yes, my result was positive on my swab test done yesterday in Congress,” Pimentel told INQUIRER.net.

Those physically attending President Rodrigo Duterte’s penultimate State of the Nation Address (SONA) were required to undergo rt-PCR and rapid testing as part of safety measures being implemented at the Batasang Pambansa.

Earlier, House Secretary General Lawyer Jose Luis Montales announced that Sulu 1st District Rep. Samier Tan tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

