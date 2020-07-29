62 new cases added to Mandaue’s COVID list on July 28

MANDAUE CITY, Cebu – Mandaue City’s fight against the coronavirus disease is still far from over.

On Tuesday, July 28, the city logged 62 new cases of the infection bringing the total number of its reported cases to 1, 758. The city logged only 23 recoveries, less than half of its new cases, on the same day.

However, the city’s case update shows that only 895 or a little more than half of the city’s reported cases remain as active cases.

Mandaue City’s new COVID cases were aged between 9 to 72-years-old while the bulk of the cases totaling to 22 comes from the Department of Health’s (DOH’s) Treatment and Rehabilitation Center that is located in Barangay Jagobiao.

Other new cases were reported in Barangays Tipolo – 7, Casuntingan – 6, Looc – 6, Canduman – 6, Cambaro – 2, Subangdaku – 2, Alang-Alang – 1, Bakilid – 1, Basak – 1, Centro – 1, Opao – 1, Pagsabungan – 1, Labogon – 1, Paknaan – 1, Tabok – 1, Umapad – 1, and Banilad – 1.

“Patients from the DOH-TREATMENT AND REHABILITATION CENTER ( DOH-TRC) Jagobiao, Mandaue City are confined in a separate facility,” the Mandaue City government said in an advisory that was posted on the Facebook page of the City Public Information Office (PIO) late night on Tuesday.

“DRRMO personnel are set to decontaminate the areas involved. Tracing of the patients’ contacts are also being done as of writing,” it added.

As of Tuesday, Mandaue City has logged a total of 1, 758 cases of the infection, 813 recoveries, and 50 deaths.

The city’s most recent recoveries include Engineer Zoilo Cortes, an uncle of Mayor Jonas Cortes. He was discharged from the hospital on Tuesday after three weeks of confinement.

