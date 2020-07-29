Out of Essentials? Your Safe Shopping Guide at SM

Whether we’re shopping for essentials or dropping by to pay bills and buy our stock of vitamins, safety is top of mind for all. There is a safe community space where we can do more in a one-stop-shop and it’s your nearest community SM mall! Here are some suggestions on how to maximize your next mall visit:

Tech Up! It’s Cybermonth from July to August.

Working from home, home schooling the kids, or gaming? Let Cyberzone help you upgrade your work-from-home essentials or remote learning needs by watching their on-site live demos online. Make your list and visit to get first dibs on Cyberzone’s exclusive deals and freebies at select outlets and have a chance to win exciting prizes during the #SMCybermonth2020. #CheckCyberzone

Support local, shop local

Did you know that SM has over 15,000 micro, small, and medium enterprises? Help them get back on their feet when you buy from them. Milk Tea, turmeric powder, essential oils, native snacks, or salted egg potato chips – there are kiosks and carts for all you need. When you help them with your purchase, it’s called BUYanihan.

Help our farmers! Check out fresh produce at the Farmers’ Produce

Buy your vegetables, in-season fruits, dairy products, and handmade condiments at the SM Farmers’ Produce coming to a mall near you! Check out the schedule here: SM City North Edsa (July 31 – August 2), SM Mall of Asia (August 7-9 and 14-16), SM Megamall (August 21-23 and 28-30), at SM Southmall (September 4-6 and 11-13). This is a project of the Department of Agriculture, Resto PH, and SM happening in malls on weekends all year round.

Score living essentials and fashion must-haves at discounted prices

#ShopAtSM now and score great deals! From home furniture, tech gadgets to sports gear, fashion and make-up to your kids’ and babies’ needs, these on-site and online flash deals are way too good to pass up.

Say bye to your quarantine hair mishaps

You can finally get the haircut you need as barbershops and salons open at your favorite SM Malls! Say bye to your quaran-trimmed hair and enjoy a bit of pampering from the professionals!

Show your pet some TLC

Does your pet need some TLC too? Replenish your pet’s wellness needs by stocking up on pet essentials from your trusted pet stores at SM. From nutrition to grooming, they’ve got it all for your furry friend.

Give in to your food cravings!

You can now savor what you missed during the ECQ, safely! With all restaurants at only 50% dine-in capacity, you can have your favorite meal and dine in without worry. Choose from restaurants who have safety features like transparent dividers and touch-free cashless payments, or have your meal at one of SM’s fun Designated Dining Spaces.

While dining, take a selfie at IG-worthy dining spaces

Take IG-worthy photos with K-Drama stars or giant smileys as your backdrop iat the malls’ designated dining spaces. Cathedral high, airy spaces with fun icons while observing safe distancing as you #DineInSM.

Be thoughtful. Take Home some Pasalubongs for your Loved Ones

Don’t forget those left at home. Order ahead from any of the restaurants and pick these up after all the chores and shopping is done. From pizza to ramen, cakes to freshly baked cookies, toys for the little and big boys, there’ll be smiles all around when you get home!

10. Don’t forget your health essentials!

Before you leave, check your list for things that are needed in this new normal – do you have enough stocks of masks, face shields, alcohol, sanitizing wipes, vitamins and immune boosting supplements? Make that last stop for all these at The SM Store, Ace Hardware, and Watsons. #EverythingsHereAtSM

So make your list, wear your mask, come and visit SM where your health and safety remain top priority. SM continues to carry out strict health and sanitation measures round-the clock nationwide. #SafeMallingatSM #KasamaNgSM #SMforSMEs

