Mandaue City recoveries near 1,000; Active cases down to 728

CEBU CITY, Philippines — The COVID-19 recoveries in Mandaue City is now at 970 after the city reported 157 additional patients that have recovered from the viral infection.

In an update posted on Thursday morning, July 30, 2020, the city said 22 new cases and 157 new recoveries were logged as of Wednesday, July 29.

The new recoveries include are all patients from the communities in the following barangays:

Umapad – 16

Tawason – 1

Tabok – 3

Paknaan – 17

Opao – 9

Maguikay – 7

Looc – 12

Labogon – 10

Jagobiao – 12

Ibabao – 9

Guizo – 8

Centro – 9

Casuntingan – 8

Canduman – 13

Cambaro – 7

Cabancalan – 8

Bakilid -3

Alang-alang -5

With the new recoveries reported, the city’s count of its active cases has also dropped to 728 from its report of 895 cases on Tuesday, July 28.

The 22 new cases, meanwhile, are from Barangays Paknaan – 2; Tabok – 1; Guizo – 1; Cubacub – 1; Umapad – 1; Looc – 3; Centro – 3; Tipolo – 5; Banilad – 1; Maguikay – 1; Casuntingan – 1; Cabancalan – 1; and Bakilid – 3.

From 50 reported deaths on Tuesday, July 28, the city’s death toll among its COVID-19 cases, however, has climbed to 82 on Wednesday. The number of deaths reported by the city is higher than what is reflected in the Department of Health’s (DOH) July 29 data, which was at 65.

The DOH-7 and Mandaue City’s data also conflicts in its total count of confirmed cases, active cases, and recoveries.

In DOH-7’s data, the city already has 1,898 total cases with 1,263 active cases, while its recovery count for the city is still at 570.

In Mandaue City’s count, its running total of COVID-19 cases is at 1,780 with 728 active cases and 970 recoveries. /bmjo