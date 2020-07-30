Poe hopes Duterte won’t only issue warning to telcos, but also gov’t regulators, LGUs

MANILA, Philippines — Senator Grace Poe expressed hope that President Rodrigo Duterte also warns government regulators and local government units not to delay the issuance of permits for building cell towers and not just warn telecommunication companies to improve their services.

The President, during his fifth State of the Nation Address, warned companies Smart and Globe of expropriation if they do not improve their services by December.

“Sa tingin ko, maganda na alam ng Pangulo ang problema na ito na talagang kailangan natin bilisan ang internet service,” said Poe, Senate committee chair on public services, in a televised briefing on Thursday.

(I think it’s good that the President knows this problem that we need faster internet service.)

“Pero sana, mabigyan din ng Pangulo ng banta ang mga regulators natin sa gobyerno at ang mga local government na wag ninyo ipitin ito dahil ito ay importante para sa kabuhayan, para sa pagaaral ng ating mga kababayan,” she went on.

(But I think the President should also warn the government regulators and local government not to delay this because it is important for the livelihood and education of our countrymen.)

Poe noted that while telecommunication companies should ramp up their services, government agencies should also properly implement the Anti-Red Tape Act to hasten the issuance of permits.

“Kung problema ang binibigay ng permit, e dapat naglantad sila (telcos) at sinabi nila, ito ang mga tao na nasa likod nito na nagpapahirap. Pero ang totoo kasi, talagang mabagal ang mga pag-issue ng permits din,” Poe said.

(If the problem is the issuance of a permit, they should have revealed who the people are behind this. But in reality, the issuance of permits is really slow.)

Poe also stressed the inconsistent data on the number of cell towers being provided by the National Telecommunications Commission (NTC), the Department of Information and Communication Technology (DICT) in contrast to the information given by telcos Smart and Globe.

“Pagdating lamang sa datos, hindi na tayo kumpleto. Hindi talaga nagkakaintindihan ang ating mga regulator at pribadong kumpanya,” she lamented.