ABS-CBN to go ‘full blast’ on digital after failed franchise bid

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly a month since its application for a fresh 25-year franchise has been shot down at the House of Representatives, ABS-CBN Corp. announced Friday that it will now go “full blast” on digital.

ABS-CBN said it will launch Kapamilya Online Live on Saturday, August 1, for free and without any subscription fee. This means it will offer the live streaming of its programs—both old and new—on online platforms such as YouTube and Facebook.

On YouTube, Kapamilya Online Live will stream continuously throughout the day from as early as 7:40 a.m. until 10 p.m. Meanwhile, on Facebook, viewers can watch their favorite shows on regular time slots with scheduled breaks between time blocks, ABS-CBN said in a statement.

Livestreaming of shows on both platforms will be available exclusively in the Philippines, ABS-CBN also said.

“Kapamilya Online Live is the newest home of ABS-CBN’s well-loved shows that Filipinos miss watching on TV,” ABS-CBN’s chief operating officer of broadcast Cory Vidanes said in a statement.

“Our bond with our Kapamilya is unbreakable, and we will continue finding ways to be with them and provide entertainment to Filipinos despite the non-renewal of our broadcast franchise,” she added.

Included in its weekday line-up include programs such as “Magandang Buhay,” “Magpahanggang Wakas,” and “MMK” in the morning. It will continue with “It’s Showtime,” “Love Thy Woman,” and “The General’s Daughter” in the afternoon.

On primetime, Kapamilya Online Live will initially stream in its first three weeks “FPJ’s Ang Probinsyano” episodes that were previously aired on Kapamilya Channel on cable and satellite TV before new episodes come out in the fourth week.

Further, ABS-CBN said viewers will also be able to watch “100 Days to Heaven,” “Forevermore,” “Los Bastardos,” and “A Soldier’s Heart” for the rest of the evening until late night.

Kapamilya Online Live’s Saturday and Sunday line-up include the following:

Saturday

Halik

It’s Showtime

Wansapanataym Presents

I Feel U

Paano Kita Mapasasalamatan

It’s Showtime sa Primetime

Sunday

Pangako Sa ‘Yo

ASAP Natin ‘To

Ipaglaban Mo

Iba ‘Yan

Be Careful With My Heart

As for the viewing of “TV Patrol” and “The World Tonight,” ABS-CBN said watchers will be redirected from Kapamilya Online Live to ABS-CBN News’ YouTube channel and Facebook page.

KGA